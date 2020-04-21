Albany businesses prepare to reopen following governor’s announcement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Dougherty County businesses are making plans to reopen by the end of this week.
Barbers, cosmetologists, gyms and several other non-essential businesses are allowed to reopen as early as Friday under strict restrictions.
Even with those guidelines, some business owners still have concerns.
Tori Purvis owns Capelli Salon and Day Spa in Albany. She said her business will open, but it will be up to individual staff members who run their own booths in her business whether they will also open.
“My initial thought was this is a little too soon, but you know these people, there is a lot of self-employed people that you know, they are going to lose their business if they do not go back. We are very concerned about the health and safety of our clients as well as our staff. We are going to take every precaution as necessary,” explained Purvis.
Albany Barbershop Owner Carlos Davis said he’s relieved to reopen his doors and strict guidelines will be in place for his customers.
“I ordered masks and shields for my entire staff. I have a pretty large staff. We are strictly appointments and then you have to have a mask and gloves. I have also purchased a thermometer to make sure the fever and stuff, you have to take that before you come into the establishment,” said Davis.
Restaurant dine-in services and theaters will be allowed to reopen on Monday.
Businesses that do reopen must adhere to specific restrictions including social distancing, screening workers for fever and wearing masks and gloves.
The order does not include bars, night clubs or live performance venues.
It’s important to note that the state’s shelter in place order is still active until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.