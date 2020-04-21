Additional Brooks Co. COVID-19 death reported

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed one new COVID-19 death in Brooks County.
The individual was a 92-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions. She was not hospitalized.
“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this individual,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said. “We continue to encourage everyone to stay home, practice social distancing and help us slow the spread of this devastating disease.”
The South Health District said this brings the total count of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the district to 18.
