VPD wakes sleeping man, makes marijuana bust

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, April 19, 2020, at approximately 2 am, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) was working an extra duty security detail at Circle K convenience store in the 1800 block of North Ashley Street.
The officer noticed a subject, later identified as Austin Hughes, 20, of Lake Park, sleeping in a vehicle.
While investigating the situation the officer observed a scale, commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics, marijuana, and handgun within reach of Hughes.
Once other officers arrived on scene Hughes was awakened and detained.
Further investigation found small baggies commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics.
Marijuana was located in several different areas of the vehicle. The combined weight of the narcotics was approximately 129 grams, or 4.5 ounces.
Hughes was transported to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony);
Possession of drug-related objects (misdemeanor);
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony).
“Our officer did a great job noticing the narcotics and the handgun in the vehicle. They used great patience in waking the offender and securing the handgun while ensuring everyone’s safety. The observant work of this officer resulted in narcotics and a handgun being taken off of our streets," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
