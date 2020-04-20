Tyson Foods Complex Manager in Camilla comments on the scrutiny of worker’s safety

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Four employees at Tyson Foods in Camilla have died from COVID-19.
That's according to a spokesperson with Tyson Foods.
As scrutiny over worker’s safety increases, Camilla’s complex manager has spoken out for the first time.
Tyson Foods Complex Manager in Camilla, Clay Banks, said their facilities have always had a strict sanitation process.
He said in a statement, “No one should be fearful to go to work,” because they’ve increased those efforts due to coronavirus.
However, dozens of employees at the Camilla plant tell WALB News 10, they’re scared to go to work.
A Tyson Foods spokesperson told us, at the Camilla plant they’re checking worker temperatures and practicing social distancing.
Banks continues in his statement,
“When coupled with all the other things we are doing in our plants, I truly believe they’re one of the safest places for a person to be.”
Hector Gonzalez, Tyson Foods Senior Vice President, said,
“We relaxed our attendance policy to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick.”
Willie Martin said his mother, Annie Grant, who worked at the Camilla facility, felt pressured to keep working.
“She said, ‘Baby, they told us if we don’t come, we don’t get paid, or we risk getting fired.’ And she had go, you know," said Grant.
Days later, Annie Grant died from COVID-19.
The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union Southeast Council President, Edgard Fields, said in a statement,
“I want to reiterate, what’s happening in Camilla, Georgia is a clear example of how not to do to things.”
The Union also issued a list of demands to companies in the poultry industry.
Such as, installing plexiglass shielding between work stations and immediately shutting down facilities for at least 72 hours for deep cleanings.
Tyson Foods said they’re in discussion with Union leadership to find ways to flatten the curve of the virus.
"Community means neighbors, family and friends, church and school. It means where we work, the stores where we shop, the restaurants where we eat and where we go to enjoy a little fun. It’s the everyday moments, and probably the things I’ve taken for granted, that make me proud to be a member of this community for eighteen years.
COVID-19 has disrupted our community and forced changes on us all, but these changes are to help keep us safe. As the complex manager of the Camilla facility, safety is a top priority. It’s a question I ask myself every day: how do I help keep all 2,100 members of our Tyson community safe? How do we -- a major employer and an essential business -- operate in the best interest of our workers and consumers?
I was recently reminded how critically important it is to practice frequent hand washing, social distancing and CDC guidance to protect against coronavirus. Tyson Foods experienced the loss of team members who had COVID-19 and I am heartbroken by this news. In keeping with our caring culture, management and team members have reached out to support and comfort the families of our friends. The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated communities in southern Georgia and throughout the world.
We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country and keeping thousands employed. We check worker temperatures and require they wear protective face coverings. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and barriers in our breakrooms, we sanitize our facilities daily, and have increased sanitizing for frequently touched surfaces such as doors and tables and encourage frequent and increased handwashing. In March, we relaxed our attendance policy to encourage people to stay home when they’re sick and we continue to remind them to follow CDC guidelines at home as well as at work.
Our team members have mandatory health care coverage and we’ve made changes by waiving a five consecutive day waiting period for Short Term Disability benefits so employees can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19. In addition, we’re waiving the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps. We’ve waived co-pays for the use of telemedicine and are relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.
No one should be fearful to go to work. Because our plants are already focused on the importance of food safety, we have always kept the environments within them clean through strict sanitary processes. During this time, we are increasing the frequency of and enhancing those processes even more. When coupled with all the other things we are doing in our plants, I truly believe they’re one of the safest places for a person to be. I want everyone in this community to know we are committed to maintaining a safe working environment at Camilla.
It’s during these times of uncertainty when communities come together (not physically) to support and help one another."
- Clay Banks, Tyson Foods Complex Manager in Camilla’s statement
