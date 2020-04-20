Two Turner Co. residents lost to Covid-19

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), South Health District has confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths of residents of Turner County.
One was an 85-year old woman, while the other was a 69-year old man, both with underlying medical conditions. Both individuals were hospitalized.
“We are truly saddened to hear of the passing of two more residents of our district,” said William R. Grow, MD, FACP, district health director. “Now more than ever it is crucial for everyone to abide by the Governor’s shelter-at-home order and help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
This brings the total count of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in South Health District to 17.
To receive the most recent total case counts for any county in Georgia, please refer to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Update . This site updates daily at noon and 7 p.m.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is calling on all Georgians to do their part to stop further spread of this deadly virus.
Stay home – the Governor has issued a shelter-in-place Executive Order that should be observed by all residents and visitors.
Practice social distancing – keep at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.
Wash your hands – use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60% alcohol) if soap and water aren’t readily available.
Wear a mask – The CDC now recommends the use of face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially where socials distancing is difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.), and especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. The CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
If you develop signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., shortness of breath, coughing and fever), and have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your symptoms.
