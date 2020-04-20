Tifton leaders getting the ‘word out’ on stopping spread of COVID-19

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton and Tift County leaders took to social media to address concerns in the community on the coronavirus.
“Do help us get the word out, that we will be working with local law enforcement agencies to enforce the shelter, stay-at-home and the rest of the governor’s executive orders,” Julie Smith, Tifton mayor, said.
City and county leaders are teaming up to personally encourage people to abide by the shelter-in-place.
“We do not need another statistic in Tifton and Tift County," Smith said. "We do not want you to be a statistic. This is not just an older person disease which we heard about recently. But we are seeing younger and younger people in our community who are being infected with this disease,” said Smith.
Law enforcement said they will be issuing citations to those not abiding by the governor’s orders.
“We will start letting people know that we are serious because this virus is serious. We have had nine deaths already in our community. We have had several people test positive. There are people who have tested positive that are still moving around in the community," Steve Hyman, Tifton police chief, said.
Hyman said they have been getting calls about fights and altercations and he said his team plans to take action.
“Well, when we start arriving at these fights, we are going to start issuing citations. We might not catch the ones fighting but the ones that are out there watching the fight. They are gathering for a non-essential task, so they can be issued a citation,” said Hyman.
City and county leaders said they plan to continue to encourage people to stay at home until Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders are lifted.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.