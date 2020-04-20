Tift County High announce new principal

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Tift County High School announced their new principal for the 2020-2021 school year.
Dr. Chad Stone was selected.
He replaces retiring principal, Kim Seigler.
She served the school system for 32 years in multiple roles.
Dr. Stone was chosen after a multi-candidate interview process over the last few weeks.
He’s currently the principal at Eighth Street Middle School in Tift County.
“We are extremely excited to have Dr. Stone continue with Tift County School System in this new role. His six-year of high school experience along with his seven-year experience with the Tift County School System serving the faculty, staff students and parents of Eighth Street Middle School, really made him a great candidate for this position,” said Chief Innovative and Technology Officer Jonathan Judy.
Dr. Stone will remain principal for Eighth Street Middle School for the remainder of this school year.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.