Staying aware of cybersecurity during a pandemic

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - While you may be working from home, staying aware of cybersecurity is important.
Right now it’s especially important to remember a few tips while on your computer.
“Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the remote workers. A lot of work information is so sensitive, so when you’re working remotely, it really does take it up to another whole level,” said Lorenda Smith, Director of Retail and Marketing at Bainbridge First National Bank.
She said to remember to keep your personal and work networks separate.
“Think before you click. Make sure you still lock down your computer and your logins and sensitive information," said Smith,
You don’t want anyone getting access to personal information.
“We actually tell all of our employees, you keep your devices with you at all times, or stored in a secure location,” said Smith.
Never put personal or financial information in an email.
“Your account number, you social security numbers, you know, none of that stuff needs to be put as personal or financial information in an email,” said Smith.
She said to never disclose personal information if you ever get a call asking for it.
Any business you already have a relationship with will already have the necessary information.
Smith said to make sure you’re only clicking on safe URL’s. Do your due diligence when verifying if anything is secure.
