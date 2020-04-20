South Georgia Tech to honor Spring graduates with virtual graduation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Although South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) postponed its Spring 2020 graduation due to the coronavirus, the college is honoring their graduates with a virtual graduation.
The SGTC Spring 2020 graduation was originally scheduled for Thursday, May 7.
The video will be available on the college’s website and social media pages. The audio portion of graduation will also air on the local radio station.
The college said graduates who would like to be recognized in this virtual graduation need to make sure they have completed their course work, have applied for graduation with the SGTC registrar and send in an appropriate photo with their name and program of study to the SGTC email: sgtc411@southgatech.edu by Friday, May 1.
The virtual graduation video will offer words of encouragement from President Dr. John Watford, SGTC 2020 Goal Winner David Bush, Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers, Academic Deans, and faculty and staff.
The college also said all Spring graduates will also be invited to participate in a face-to-face graduation ceremony later in the year when restrictions are lifted.
