SGMC accepting inpatients at Smith Northview Campus starting this week

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Hospitals and healthcare delivery systems across the state have been encouraged to create more bed capacity to care for a surge of COVID-19 patients.
SGMC identified the opportunity to use the 45 beds at its Smith Northview campus as a part of its emergency planning and to support the state’s initiative.
Non-Covid-19 patients will be moved to Northview starting this week. According to Randy Smith, Chief Nursing Officer, they continue to have medical surgeries but the number is much lower than prior to the virus.
They’re having a final walkthrough on Monday to make sure the hospital is equipped to safely provide care to their inpatients.
“Yes, we do expect a surge, the reality of this whole Covid-19 pandemic is that everybody was expecting a surge, the reality of it is that we just don’t know when it’s going to occur and what magnitude the surge will be," said Smith. But I can tell you we prepared for it, and should it come we are ready for it.”
South Georgia Medical Center is currently treating 15 Covid-19 patients.
