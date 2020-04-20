Seven USPS employees in Valdosta test positive for COVID-19

USPS sign in Downtown. (Source: WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | April 20, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 8:08 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Seven workers at the Valdosta, north side station tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the USPS spokesperson, they’re in the process of reaching out to local public health officials and will follow the guidance they provide. They believe the risk is low for employees who work at that station, but we will keep them informed.

Mail at USPS facility. (Source: WALB)

To help reduce the spread, they're following CDC guidelines.

They say masks, gloves and sanitizing products are available at all USPS locations. Other implemented measures include social distancing and cough/sneeze barriers.

Cleaning protocols have been enhanced after a worker at the U.S. Postal Service's Honolulu mail processing and distribution facility was diagnosed with COVID-19. (Source: Hawaii News Now)

