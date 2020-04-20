Senior of the Day: Jake Turner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County is known for a lot of great sports.
But it’s their Rifle team, that’s known as one of the premier teams in the state.
And one of their senior leaders was Jake Turner.
Jake has helped lead the Blue Devils to the state tournament 4 times in his high school career.
And in his senior year, Jake had the highest overall average in the area and punched his ticket to another state title appearance.
Sadly, because of the Pandemic, Jake didn’t get the chance to compete in his final state title.
But his head coach Glenn Hudson remembers all the hard work he put in.
“He’s a tremendous competitor," said Hudson. "He’s also a very dedicated air rifle person. He practices all the time. If I would have opened up a place at 4 o’clock in the morning, Jake would be there. He’s just that dedicated to the sport.”
Coach went on to say he and the team will miss him dearly, but wish him well.
