Phoebe reports Monday, April 20 COVID-19 Numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Monday, these were all Phoebe Putney memorial Hospital-related COVID-19 test results for their Albany and Americus facilities-
- Total Positive Results – 2,095
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 70
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 13
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 111
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 27
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 66
- Total Negative Results – 3,865
- Total Patients Recovered – 1,371
Since Friday, Phoebe received 294 test results throughout the health system. That number includes 224 negative results and 70 positives, including five additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.
“While we are on a positive trend with our COVID-19 numbers in Albany, we continue to expand our capabilities to treat COVID patients," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer.
"Today, we opened a new intensive care unit on our Phoebe North campus, and we plan to open two general COVID-19 units in that hospital later this week. The news has been encouraging in Albany over the last week, but we must guard against a second wave of infections, and we know COVID cases remain on the uptick in some other communities. We are committed to marshalling all available resources to ensure we serve the entire southwest Georgia region by providing the best possible care to as many patients as possible.”
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
