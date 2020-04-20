Phoebe North set to receive first COVID-19 patients Monday

As part of the transition, Phoebe will also expand service hours at its Community Care Clinic, located directly across the street from its main campus emergency center. The clinic will now be open from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., seven days a week. “We hope the extended hours at our Community Care Clinic will help prevent potential congestion in the emergency center. Obviously, anyone suffering respiratory distress, chest pain, stroke symptoms or other emergent conditions should go to the emergency center right away, but if you don’t need true emergency care, the Community Care Clinic is a great option People who need to be checked out for minor non-COVID illnesses or who may need an x-ray or a few stitches can receive that care quicker and more affordably at the Community Care Clinic than in the emergency center,” Dr. Black said.