Pantry in Valdosta offers free food and essential items

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -A new pantry in Valdosta is offering free food and essential items thanks to a partnership between the United Way and local businesses.
That includes CBC Bank, Art and Soul, and Miller Hardware.
Their goal is to keep the pantry stocked with food, diapers and hygiene products for those in need. Anyone is welcome to grab and take items needed.
The pantry is located on the west side wall of Miller Hardware in downtown. This is the second one in the area, the first is located at the corner of Toombs Street and Central Avenue.
“Come grab whatever you need, and if you want to come and want to fill it up and check on it with your kids, just a way to give back. A simple way to help the community and neighbors helping neighbors,” said Michael Smith, Executive Director of Greater Valdosta United Way.
The United Way is supplying the items with help from the Second Harvest Food Bank. They welcome the community’s help to donate as well.
Smith also encourages businesses to reach out if they want to participate and have one installed in their building.
