Local web expert gives tips for keeping your conversations safe on Zoom

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re working from home or trying to stay connected with friends and family, you may be using Zoom. But just like anything on the internet, you need to make sure you’re protecting yourself and others while using it.
A lot of people are using Zoom right now for various reasons. From business and school meetings to a simple chat to see friends and loved ones, local IT company, Infinity Inc., says you’ll want to make sure you’re keeping your meetings and conversations safe.
Zoom is a communications technology company. They provide an online tool or platform for people to connect and host meetings, conference calls, and just virtual get-togethers.
Online reports show that over the last few months, the site has gained more than 2 million new users.
Infinity Inc. says the following are ways to stay safe while using the popular platform:
- Keep meetings secure by making sure others can’t access your chat without a password
- Keep that password private and do not share it with anyone else but the people who need to participate in the call.
- You can also use a randomly generated ID, this will also help keep hackers from coming in.
- Try to select the feature to not allow participant screen sharing. That’ll help keep others from popping into your meetings.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.