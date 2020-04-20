Life sentence upheld in 2016 Fitzgerald murder

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - A Fitzgerald man found guilty for the 2016 murder of another man at his home will remain in prison, after the Georgia Supreme Court denied his appeal.
A jury found Herbert Robinson guilty of malice murder and armed robbery. He was 16 when he shot his friend Michael Moore.
Police arrested Robinson in September of 2016, a little more than a month after Michael Moore, 26, was shot and killed at his home on East Ohoopee Street.
The judge sentenced Robinson to two life sentences to be served consecutively, plus an additional five years.
