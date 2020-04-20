Lee Co. teen dies after being hit by vehicle

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Leesburg teen died in an Atlanta hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening.
Lee County Coroner Mackey Hill confirmed that 13-year-old Emma Phillips was pronounced dead about 10:30 Monday morning.
Reports say Phillips was riding a bicycle when she was struck by a vehicle on Starksville Road, and airlifted to an Atlanta hospital, where she died from head injuries.
Hill said the family is donating organs to help other children.
