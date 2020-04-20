Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia city of Griffin is being recognized for saving its century old city hall building from neglect and decay. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation says the restoration of the 1910 building has received the nonprofit's annual award for having the greatest impact on preservation in the state during the previous year. Griffin's city offices had vacated the old city hall building in 2003, after which the roof deteriorated and the building suffered significant water damage. But the city rallied to rescue the building after it ended up on the Georgia Trust's annual list of “places in peril” in 2014. Griffin passed a special sales tax to fund rehabilitation work, and improvements were carried out from 2017 through last year.