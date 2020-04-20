Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful leader encourages people to recycle only during businesses hours

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While families stay inside to avoid the coronavirus, Dougherty County leaders want to remind you of the proper protocol to take whenever you recycle.
Early Monday morning, a pile of recycled waste was left in front of the Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful drop off that’s on Meredyth Drive.
Executive Director Judy Bowles said their hours of operation have changed since the pandemic.
She told us this does not give anyone the right to dispose of recycled waste in front of the business. She said this doesn’t just create an eyesore, but a lot of other problems and issues for the community.
“When you leave it out like that, technically you are illegally dumping. We ask that you just hold on to it and abide by the hours. When you put it out and we are not opened if there are stray dogs or anything they can actually come and throw that everywhere,” Bowles said.
Their hours of operation are currently Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
When recycling, you’re asked to get a basket when pulling in, empty items into that basket and a worker will take it and dispose of the recycled material.
Bowles asked you to keep recycled material in your homes until Monday morning, and not try to recycle on weekends.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.