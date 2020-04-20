Former VSU employee charged for threatening campuses, individuals across the country

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A former Valdosta State University employee was charged by criminal complaint for sending threatening emails to victims at universities across the country, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
The complaint alleges that Shawn Charles Merdinger, 50, of Lake Park, sent several emails between April 16 and April 19 to addresses affiliated with individuals employed at the University of California at Santa Barbara, University of Indiana, University of Texas, University of Texas at Austin, the University System of Georgia and Valdosta State University.
The messages contained threats of extreme violence to the victims and himself, as well as general threats of harm, including a specific statement targeted toward the University of Texas at Austin emailed on April 18.
“I am going to roll on faculty and execute you in your homes in alphabetical order," the threat said. "You might as well shut that place down. Here on out, any school faculty or student is going to be a personal, high-value target for me. I’m coming in there. You better run.”
Merdinger was taken into custody by the FBI on Sunday at his Lake Park home.
Merdinger had an initial appearance Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Weigle from the Tift County Jail, where Merdinger is currently in custody.
The hearing was conducted remotely via videoconferencing because of social distancing restrictions in place since the outbreak of coronavirus.
A detention hearing is set for April 23 at 2:30 p.m.
“Maintaining the safety of our citizens is a top priority for our office and law enforcement throughout the Middle District of Georgia,” said Peeler. “I am grateful to the FBI and our state and local law enforcement partners for reacting quickly to shut down this alleged threat.”
“The FBI must take any threat to human life seriously,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. "This arrest would not have been possible without help from the Valdosta State University Police Department, the Lowndes County Sheriff Office and the universities who received these terrorizing threats.”
