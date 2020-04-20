A few dry days before rain returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thankfully a few quiet days before the next round of potentially strong storms Thursday. Still uncertainty in the intensity but definitely bears watching. With an estimated 2-3″ expected you’ll see creeks and rivers near and to flood stage the end of the week. Keep a watchful eye if you are around areas of water.
Tonight clearing and seasonably cool mid 50s. Beautiful sunshine the next two days before rain and another round of severe weather. Timing Thursday afternoon into the evening.
Briefly dry Friday before scattered showers and thunderstorms over the the weekend. Not a big change in temperatures with lows around 60 and highs upper 70s low 80s.
