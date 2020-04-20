Mitchell Co. family responds after severe storm damage to home

MITCHELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - People who live on the Mitchell and Worth County line are working together to bring all their resources to a family whose home was damaged in Monday’s radar-indicated tornado.
Helpers cleaned up all the debris in front of the homes. We spoke with Lauren Fallon and her mother Donna Thomas about their experience.
They both said this storm came out of nowhere and they feel lucky to have survived.
“It was completely terrifying. We heard all these noises around us. We could hear the trees coming down, we heard things come down on top of our house. We had no idea what was going on,” Fallon explained.
Fallon is a mother of four, she was home watching the news about the weather approaching.
She lives on the same property as her mom.
They both described the radar-confirmed tornado as sounding like a train, as it ripped tree limbs apart and tore through their front yard.
As Thomas tried to escape outside to their safe spot she was stopped by mother nature.
“A tree hit the back of the house and then it was over in just a couple of minutes. It was gone,” said Fallon.
Fallon said her main priority was getting her family to a safe location during the terrifying storm.
“I went and got my husband up out of the bed and we got our children. First, we got our two boys and by the time we got them out of their bedroom and into our safe spot a window in their bedroom blew into their rooms and into their beds,” Fallon said.
Thomas said she always thought that it was a bad idea to live in a mobile home during a tornado but this time around her mobile home saved her life.
“It never shook, it never made any type of movement at all. I felt completely safe in it. We did have is custom-built and we have it anchored very very well,” Thomas explained to us.
Both homes suffered minor damage from the storm winds. Shingles, carports, and parts of both roofs had flown off.
After the storm passed, people came together to help rebuild their homes.
Donna said she isn't sure where they came from but she's thankful.
“I have no idea where they all come from but God. God has blessed us, he kept us safe and then people just started showing up this morning,” Thomas told us.
Mitchell County leaders encourage all residents to stay alert and ready whenever server weather approaches.
This comes after severe weather impacted the county twice within one week...one mile from one another.
Mitchell County EMA Director Jamie Sullivan said this was the only property to suffer such great damage.
“It has been two weekends in a row, almost two identical events. But we tracked this one last night and the only reported damage in Mitchell County Georgia was there at the Pleasant Grove Church Road where the South County line and Worth County Line intersect,” Sullivan told us.
Sullivan shared that the family impacted is currently rebuilding.
He's glad no one was hurt or killed during the storm.
He and other Mitchell County leaders said they’ll be there to assist in any way that they can.
Sullivan asked everyone in Mitchell County to enroll in code red to receive alerts whenever threatening weather is near.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has not yet announced when a representative will come to Mitchell and Worth counties and assets the storm damage.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.