Family dedicates song to healthcare workers and victims of coronavirus

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Stella Byrnes sang a song by Bob Marley, and it is just shy of 3,000 views. The family said they are hoping this song will impact those dealing with the coronavirus.
“Don’t worry about a thing, cause everything is going to be alright," said Stella.
Ten-year-old Stella is hoping this song will give those dealing with COVID-19 a sense of relief.
“We are not really allowed to see our grandparents because we just do not want them to get sick and you can tell that they were kind of sad and stuff so we just wanted to cheer them up and sing a little song for them and a lot of people were sad because they couldn’t see their families," said Stella.
The Byrnes family said the coronavirus has impacted their family and everyday life. Ryan said his practice has been closed for weeks.
“The hospital is basically cut back on all elective appointments in general, whether it is surgery or physical therapy or chiropractic and unfortunately my field is just not worth the risk of exposure for patients so we are just kind of looking forward to helping people out of pain. But right now we are kind of focusing on the main crisis which is the patients that have been diagnosed with Corona,” said Ryan Byrnes.
Ryan’s wife, Claire Byrnes, works at Southwell. She said she has to work longer hours, overnight and on the weekends.
“You know did I ever imagine working this way, I actually work in the ambulatory space of our health system to I manage our outpatient clinic. So the idea of having our employees having to be dawned with protective PPE and face shields and those kinds of things, it is something that we are not really accustomed to. So, we are having to reinvent the wheel on our we deliver care," said Claire.
The Byrnes said they will continue to enjoy spending time with their family while this crisis is happening.
