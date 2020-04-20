DPH moves Corona collection site to Mitchell Co.

“Individuals who want to be tested can contact the call center from 8am to 7pm, Monday through Friday and 8:30am to 5pm Saturday to determine if they are eligible for an appointment. Specimen collection will be done 8:30am to 5pm Monday-Friday and 9am to noon Saturday in Dougherty, Thomas, and Mitchell Counties. Public Health will not be charging for this service,” said Dr. Charles Ruis, District Health Director for Southwest Public Health District.