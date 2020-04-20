DPH moves Corona collection site to Mitchell Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Department of Public Health (DPH) collection sites are being located in areas where the need is the greatest.
The Southwest Public Health District this week will transition the Miller County collection site to Mitchell County, beginning Tuesday.
Collections will continue in Dougherty and Thomas Counties, with sites now open Monday through Saturday. Specimen collection for COVID-19 testing is available to individuals in the following categories, regardless of county of residence:
· Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19
· Adults age 60 or older
· Caregiver for elderly (age 60 or older)
· Caregiver for immune-compromised person
· First responder who is critical to the epidemic response
· Healthcare worker
· Patient with a serious chronic medical condition such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease
· Immune compromised patients
· Anyone who works or lives in a congregate setting
“Individuals who want to be tested can contact the call center from 8am to 7pm, Monday through Friday and 8:30am to 5pm Saturday to determine if they are eligible for an appointment. Specimen collection will be done 8:30am to 5pm Monday-Friday and 9am to noon Saturday in Dougherty, Thomas, and Mitchell Counties. Public Health will not be charging for this service,” said Dr. Charles Ruis, District Health Director for Southwest Public Health District.
The call center hotline is (229) 352-656
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.