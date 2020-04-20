Damage reported as severe weather moves through WALB viewing area

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - Damage reports are starting to come in as a result of severe weather moving through the WALB viewing area.
Damage:
In Randolph County, damage was reported in Cuthbert and Shellman. Downed trees have also been reported in the county, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee, Fla.
Downed trees have been reported in Early County, according to an NWS report.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said there was major damage to a home and trees down on York Road.
There are trees down on Highway 133 and Highway 112, blocking both lanes of traffic. A minor wreck happened, according to the sheriff’s office.
Major damage has also been reported to a home in the 200 block of Gates Road.
In Terrell County, trees are blocking traffic on Highway 118 in Dawson.
Power outages:
In the Cuthbert area, 14 power outages are affecting 1,595 Georgia Power customers.
In Shellman, there are 580 power outages, according to Georgia Power.
Mitchell EMC is reporting that 516 customers are affected with power outages.
A squall line of severe weather is currently moving through the WALB viewing area. We will provide updates if more damage reports come in.
