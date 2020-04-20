City of Albany awarded state grant to finish Downtown Connector Trail

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will finally be able to complete the Downtown Trail Connector, all thanks to a state grant they were just awarded.
You’ve probably been doing a lot of walking around your neighborhoods with the shelter-in-place orders. Well now thanks to a grant, the city will be able to finish a trail system for even more walking and social distancing.
“You know now with social distancing and everything, I’ve seen a lot more people out walking and riding their bikes so this gives people a safe place to do that where they don’t have to be on the road. They can be on a nice wide multi-use trail.”
Planning Director, Paul Forgey, said the City of Albany was one of 12 cities awarded a Georgia Recreational Trails Program grant. It’s a $200,000 grant the city will use to complete the Albany Downtown Connecter. It’s 1.9 miles of trail included in the 30 mile Flint River Trails System.
“It will bring visitors to town where they will ride their bikes from Tift Park into Downtown. Shop at downtown businesses or eat at downtown restaurants, so I think it’s a benefit in a lot of different ways to the community.”
The grant from the Department of Natural Resources will allow the city to make improvements at Tift Park, making it a place to stop, park and use the bathroom along the trail. They’ll also be able to add new fixtures at North Monroe.
“And maybe a tune up station for your bicycle, so it will be a place you can park your car and get on the rail trail, or you can park your car and ride on the downtown connector into downtown.”
Forgey said they’ll also be able to renovate and expand the old trail behind the old River Front Trail at the back of Thronateeska. Making it handicap accessible, as well.
Forgey said now they’ll pick which of the improvements to start with and bid those out. The city has two years to spend the grant on the trail project.
