Ashley HomeStore in Thomasville donates food from local businesses

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A furniture store owner said he’s on a mission to help local businesses and workers on the frontline.
A nation-wide initiative started, called “Feed the Fight.”
The aim is to honor frontline workers and locally-owned restaurants. Russell Turner owns 21 Ashley HomeStores and wanted to get involved.
“This general area, we do own the store in Albany, Tallahassee and Thomasville,” said Thomasville Store Manager, Freddie Walker.
He said they started donations in April.
They plan to continue them through the middle of May, or until the virus is gone.
“We do them about 3 to 4 times a week. We try to accommodate different departments and different businesses. Some we do in the morning for breakfast, some we do at some and some we even do at night for the night shift crews,” said Walker.
Some places they’ve donated to so far include Thomasville City Schools, Thomas County Schools, the police department and sheriff’s office, and Southern Pines Senior Living.
They’re also paying local restaurants to provide the meals, helping those businesses also.
“We try to do different restaurants during the week rotated out so everybody gets a little taste of everything,” said Walker.
He said BlueBell also stepped in to provide dessert for each of their “Feed the Fight” donations. Walker said the reaction when receiving these donations is more than they’ve expected.
“A lot of times we’re helping people that are helping people, and that’s a great feeling to know that. Because even though they’re doing a lot front line-wise, to know that someone is thinking of them in their time of need, just to see the joy on their faces it’s been really appreciative," explained Walker.
Owner Russell Turner also donated $5,000 to Archbold’s “Feed the Fight” efforts.
