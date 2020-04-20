Americus company shifts usual business to manufacturing supplies for hospitals

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - TSG Resolute has everything like a factory and machines to make products and employees ready to work.
The one thing lacking right now, normal demand. That’s one of the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on businesses across the country. TSG found a solution to the problem and a way to help others.
“We started producing the full face shields, it’s been, well it feels like yesterday, but it’s probably been three and a half or four weeks now,” said Vice President of Sales, Michael Rhoads.
TSG Resolute in Americus typically operates as a die cutter, cutting materials like plastic and foam, parts that go into appliances and cars. With customer sales down Rhoads said TSG Resolute found another way to keep people employed.
“I had no idea we’d be making full face shields. We knew the economy was turning. We got together with our management team and you know, what can we do to help? What can we do to keep people working? And so we created the face shield.”
Now the company is shipping to hospitals, like Phoebe Putney, but their reach is extending far past South Georgia.
“We’ve been in touch with, over the last four weeks, people we didn’t even know existed. We’ve got some joint ventures working, some big automotive people who are pitching in to try and help out," said Rhoads.
These life-saving pieces of plastic making all the difference.
“In spite of the circumstances, it feels good because the product has been moving pretty quickly. It’s a different feeling around the plant than the normal business that we do.”
Not only is the company able to produce masks and ship them out in 24 to 48 hours of an order, but they’re also assembling them manually right now. Rhoads said they’re already looking to automate the assembly.
Companies can also order the face shields in bulk for employees.
For more information, you can call (229) 942-1280.
