Tifton nurse donates cleaning supplies to healthcare workers

“Well, right now, I am unable to work due to having an immunocompromised disease. My doctor stated that I would have to wear an N-95 mask at all times, and with the shortage of PPE, this request could not be approved. So, I talk to my fellow co-workers and listen to their stories and try to be there for them. And I am covering everyone who has been affected by this crisis with prayers and protection. And I know of several coworkers who have contracted this virus and are slowly recovering from it,” said Reed.