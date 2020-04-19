Tifton nurse donates cleaning supplies to healthcare workers

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - “I started collecting disinfectant wipes, spray, Clorox, and laundry sanitizer on March 26, because I was seeing posts that medical professions could not find them and needed them,” said Reed.
Leigh Ann Reed, a nurse at Tift Regional Medical Center and nursing instructor with Southern Regional Technical College is serving her fellow staff members while working from home.
“Well, right now, I am unable to work due to having an immunocompromised disease. My doctor stated that I would have to wear an N-95 mask at all times, and with the shortage of PPE, this request could not be approved. So, I talk to my fellow co-workers and listen to their stories and try to be there for them. And I am covering everyone who has been affected by this crisis with prayers and protection. And I know of several coworkers who have contracted this virus and are slowly recovering from it,” said Reed.
She is using her church's mission statement to serve others.
“My church’s mission statement at UGCLife has a large impact on why I am doing this. Our mission statement is healing, hope, and help. And this is one way I can serve others in my community right now,” said Reed.
So far, she has had much success in her efforts.
“I’ve had my church and individuals in local business donate a few items that have already been distributed. I’ve given out over 50 items so far,” said Reed.
She says she has a list of medical professionals in need of supplies.
“I have a list of people waiting for items such as an oncology unit, the nursing home, EMT units, nurses, and patient care techs,” said Reed.
If you would like to donate items to support Reed’s cause, send items to UGC Life at 4144 U.S. 41 S, Tifton GA 31794 or you can contact Reed by email.
