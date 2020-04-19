Nursing majors face challenges amid coronavirus pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Prospective nurses are facing the challenges of the coronavirus impacting their studies.
Dr. Claudia Grooms, Associate Dean of the School of Health Sciences and Practical Nursing Program Chair says while the crisis has led to virtual teaching and learning, it is also helping build the essential skills of flexibility and adaptation.
“We have always used an electronic healthcare record that is cloud-based for our students. And, so, they document the care of the patient within that electronic healthcare record. So, the expectations of their performance on a day to day basis in clinical really haven’t changed," said Grooms.
She says the virtual learning environment has worked well and has led to more clinical thinking in judgment which is necessary for their students to pass their NCLEX exam.
She says they do not expect any delays in graduation.
