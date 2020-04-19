Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Virus death toll nears 700 as Georgia reports new numbers
ATLANTA (AP) — Heath officials say Georgia's death toll from COVID-19 is nearing 700 as new numbers were reported Saturday. The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported that at least 677 deaths statewide have been linked to the virus. Infections have been confirmed in more than 17,800 people. In hart-hit southwest Georgia, four employees of a major poultry producer’s operations have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-
Tornadoes, storms possible Sunday in Deep South
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A chance of severe weather is again in the forecast for the Deep South. The National Weather Service said numerous severe storms appear likely Sunday from east Texas to South Carolina. Forecasters said several strong tornadoes may occur from parts of northeastern Louisiana into central and southern Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday afternoon and evening. The tornado threat will also extend across Georgia and parts of South Carolina through Sunday night. The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South. The National Weather Service said more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday. Officials said at least 36 people were killed in the two-day outbreak of storms.
CAMPAIGN FINANCE-GEORGIA
Four Georgia U.S. House races already getting expensive
ATLANTA (AP) — Candidates in Georgia’s four most competitive congressional races are raising and spending millions as they look toward June 9 primaries or November general elections. Two of the high-dollar races are in the 6th District and 7th District in suburban Atlanta, races both the Democratic and Republican parties are targeting nationally. Two more are Republican primaries for open seats in northeast Georgia’s 9th District and northwest Georgia’s 14th. Those big fields are likely to go to party runoffs now set for August, producing strong favorites for the general election.
BREWERY-SANITIZER DONATIONS
Georgia brewery donates home-brewed hand sanitizer to police
ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A brewery in one of Georgia's communities most affected by the coronavirus is thanking police with donations of home-brewed hand sanitizer. WALB-TV reports the Pretoria Fields Collective donated 200 bottles of the alcohol-based sanitizer to the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Police Department and the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office. The county of roughly 90,000 residents has seen rates of infection from the new virus that far exceed those in Georgia's more densely populated communities such as metro Atlanta. Pretoria Fields typically brews craft beer, but pivoted to producing hand sanitizer to help offset shortages during the pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Company: 4 Georgia poultry workers dead from coronavirus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A major U.S. meat producer says four of its poultry workers in Georgia have died after becoming infected by the coronavirus. Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson confirmed Friday the deaths of four infected employees in the rural southwest Georgia city of Camilla. He said three of them worked in the company's chicken processing plant there, while the fourth person was employed outside the plant at one of Tyson's nearby support operations. Tyson's senior vice president for human resources, Hector Gonzalez, said in a statement the company is requiring workers to wear face masks, installing dividers at work stations and giving employees more space in break rooms. Tyson has not said how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
NEW DEGREE
New health care degree to be offered at Kennesaw State
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — A new degree program is being offered at a Georgia college for those looking to enter the healthcare industry. Kennesaw State University says in a news release that the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has approved a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Health Science for its Wellstar College of Health and Human Services. Kandice Porter, chair of the Department of Health Promotion and Physical Education, says the college anticipated the need for the degree well ahead of the current coronavirus pandemic. She says the degree will prepare students to become “informed and engaged health professionals who think critically about health-related issues.” The degree will be available starting with the 2020-21 school year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BAR EXAM
Georgia bar exam rescheduled because of coronavirus outbreak
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Supreme Court announced Friday that it has rescheduled the state bar exam because of the coronavirus outbreak. Recent law graduates will also be allowed to practice temporarily without a bar license. The high court said in a news release that the exam that had been set for late July has been postponed until September 9 and 10. Because of difficulties that delay could cause for recent graduates, the court also adopted a temporary rule to allow them to be provisionally admitted to practice before taking the exam.
SPECIAL ELECTION-GEORGIA SENATE
5 sign up for race to succeed late Georgia Sen. Jack Hill
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Five candidates in southeast Georgia have signed up for a special election for the seat of the late state Sen. Jack Hill. The 75-year-old Republican was found dead at his Reidsville office April 6. A special election for the seat will be held June 9. Four Republicans qualified for the race by the deadline Wednesday. They are Brooklet physician Scott Bohlke, Statesboro accountant Billy Hickman, Swainsboro attorney Kathy Palmer, and Collins retiree Neil Singleton. A fifth candidate, Jared Sammons, qualified to run as an independent. Hill spent nearly three decades in the state Senate was was chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. The District 4 seat includes portions of Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans and Tattnall counties.