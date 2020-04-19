Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — A new degree program is being offered at a Georgia college for those looking to enter the healthcare industry. Kennesaw State University says in a news release that the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has approved a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Health Science for its Wellstar College of Health and Human Services. Kandice Porter, chair of the Department of Health Promotion and Physical Education, says the college anticipated the need for the degree well ahead of the current coronavirus pandemic. She says the degree will prepare students to become “informed and engaged health professionals who think critically about health-related issues.” The degree will be available starting with the 2020-21 school year.