Calhoun Co. students given a voice during pandemic with contest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia woman has partnered with the Albany Herald to give students a great opportunity to participate in a contest.
Tiffany Whitlock is giving students in Calhoun County an opportunity to share their feelings amid the ongoing crisis.
Students can submit an essay, poster, or video to be judged by the Albany Herald and the top three will be featured in the newspaper.
“Whoever the top three are, the judges that we have, they will decide or determine, based on the paper who will be the actual winner to be featured in the Albany Herald,” said Whitlock.
She hopes the contest will bring families closer together and give students a voice to speak about how they are coping with the pandemic.
To participate in the Calhoun County Essay Contest, click here.
