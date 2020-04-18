Sylvester narrows down field in search to fill city manager position

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia community is still on the hunt for a city manager.
Mayor Pro-Tem Larry Johnson said about a half dozen candidates have applied so far. He said COVID-19 has played a role in the process.
"Yes it has, we’re working from home and we have to go in and get the application or go get them printed out and get them in, so it’s a little difficult but you know, we’re able to cope. We got a good staff,” said Johnson.
Johnson said they have all outside applicants, but there is the possibility of an in-house applicant later on.
He said one of those applicants is former Sylvester city manager, Autron Hayes.
Johnson said they will stop taking applications on April 24 and start the interview process.
There is no interim city manager in place right now.
Johnson hopes to have the position filled by June 1.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.