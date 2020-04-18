FIRST ALERT: Multiple rounds of severe weather possible Sunday-Monday morning

The second round of severe weather will be along a squall line. The line is forecast to possibly cross the Chattahoochee late Sunday evening and continue to push southeast during the overnight hours. A few tornadoes (a strong EF-2 or higher cannot be ruled out), damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding are all possible. The viewing area will likely see rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible along and north of Highway 82.