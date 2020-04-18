FIRST ALERT: Multiple rounds of severe weather possible Sunday-Monday morning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect Sunday into Monday. Multiple rounds of severe weather are possible Sunday into Monday morning. Most of the viewing area remains under an Enhanced Risk of severe storms. This means numerous severe storms are likely. It’s very important you stay weather aware all day Sunday into early Monday.
The first round of storms will roll through from mid-morning through early evening. The storms during the morning into early afternoon period will be along and north of a warm front. The main threats with these cells will be hail and possibly damaging winds. As we head later into the afternoon/early evening time frame, an isolated tornado is possible.
The second round of severe weather will be along a squall line. The line is forecast to possibly cross the Chattahoochee late Sunday evening and continue to push southeast during the overnight hours. A few tornadoes (a strong EF-2 or higher cannot be ruled out), damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding are all possible. The viewing area will likely see rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible along and north of Highway 82.
**The above timing and threats are subject to change. Stay with us for the latest developments.**
The First Alert Weather Team is also keeping our eyes on another system that will impact the region by Thursday. This could possibly bring another round of strong to severe storms to the area. Stay with us for the latest developments.
