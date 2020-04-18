Cordele PD searching for burglary suspect

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is looking for a man accused of burglarizing a convenience store around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police said the suspect made a forceful entry at the Marathon on the 2300 block of Highway 300.
He stole a cash register taking an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.
The suspect is believed to be driving a light-colored Nissan passenger car.
If you have any information leading to an arrest, you’re asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.