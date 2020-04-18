Cordele PD searching for burglary suspect

By Kim McCullough | April 18, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT - Updated April 18 at 12:21 PM
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is looking for a man accused of burglarizing a convenience store around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said the suspect made a forceful entry at the Marathon on the 2300 block of Highway 300.

He stole a cash register taking an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The suspect is believed to be driving a light-colored Nissan passenger car.

If you have any information leading to an arrest, you’re asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.

