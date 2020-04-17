White House moves to weaken EPA rule on toxic compounds

In this June 17, 2019, file photo in Washington, a label states that these pans do not contain PFAS, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The White House has intervened to weaken one of the few public health protections pursued by its own administration. Documents released Friday, April 17, 2020, show the White House stepped in to limit the scope of a pending rule that would target imports of products tainted with PFAS, used in nonstick and stain-resistant frying pans, rugs, and countless other consumer products. (Source: AP Photo/Ellen Knickmeyer/AP)