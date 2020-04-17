Welcome home! Pastor returns to tears of joy, surviving COVID-19

POULAN, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia COVID-19 survivor and pastor was shocked as she returned home from the hospital Thursday with many of her church members there to greet her.
“This makes me feel so good" said Pastor Judy Hall.
She is now home recovering from COVID-19, after she spent the last week in a hospital fighting for her life. She was overjoyed Thursday by the heartfelt welcome from church members as she pulled into her driveway.
“It was shocking. I started crying, because I was just so happy and I didn’t realize this was happening. I told my husband all I wanted to do was to have a Wendy’s chicken nugget and come home.”
“I hope she feels love" said one man who was there ready to greet Pastor Hall.
Another said "We came out to see Pastor Hall because we love her.”
“She’s done so much for the community and we just want to let everybody know that we appreciate everything she’s done" said Beverly Drayton, who also attended the tearful welcome home.
“It just makes me feel so happy to see the love and the people here" said Hall.
Pastor Hall has a message for her Jesus Christ of Tabernacle of Deliverance family who greeted her with their love.
"I just want to say that I love them and I know they love me, and I love them even more. I thank God for what they are doing to help others be aware of what’s going on, and I just thank God for being alive.”
A welcome home Hall will never forget.
Doctors tell Pastor Hall that she has to continue in-home isolation until the 25th.
