Union issues statement on deaths of Camilla poultry workers

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) has released a statement in response to three Tyson plant employees in Camilla that have died from COVID-19.
Edgar Fields, RWDSU Southeast Council president, issued the following statement:
“We are heartbroken. Generation after generation of our members are hidden from public view in small-town America’s poultry plants. They often work for corporations who feel they have the right to continue to treat them without the dignity, respect and wages that they more than deserve. Let me be clear, RWDSU members are not expendable, they are critical to putting food on America’s dinner tables, and above all else, they are hard-working people who didn’t sign up to die on the front lines of a pandemic in this country, and they shouldn’t be dying needlessly.
On April 1, after pleas from across our union to Tyson and other poultry processors to protect our members, we lost our first member to COVID-19.
When we lost (the first employee), we widely reported what conditions have been like at the Tyson facility, in the hopes management would make real changes. Over the past two weeks they have made some, but I am deeply saddened to report that it was precisely what we feared — too little too late.
We can confirm that we’ve lost three members at Tyson in Camilla.
RWDSU Southeast Council said the following Tyson employees have died from COVID-19:
- Elose Willis, who worked at the facility for 35 years, died because of COVID-19 on April 1.
- Mary Holt, who worked at the plant for 27 years, died April 6 from COVID-19 complications.
- Annie Grant, who worked at the plant for 13 years, died on April 7 because of the coronavirus.
WALB has reached out to Tyson for comment on RWDSU’s claims.
RWDSU officials said over the past month, they have been calling on poultry industry employers to implement critical standards to protect workers’ safety and to secure the food supply chain.
“The industry’s response, for the most part, has only been recent, sporadic and limited to a few locations, leaving most workers unprotected, despite months-long demands from the RWDSU,” the union said in a press release. “Poultry workers at their plants have been dying. For small towns like Albany, Georgia, it’s too little too late. Albany has the second-largest outbreak of COVID-19 in Georgia. The town is home to workers from a number of nearby poultry facilities that feed Americans across the country. This community, like much of the South, will face an uphill battle when it comes to protecting its residents from COVID-19. Many suffer from long-term health issues, including respiratory issues, which have proven fatal when the virus is contracted."
The RWDSU represents workers across the entire U.S. supply chain, including food processing at iconic American household brands like Quaker Oats, General Mills, Post, Gerber, and Coca-Cola, among others.
RWDSU officials said they are continuing to demand the poultry industry take swift action.
Below is an outline of action they provided in a press release:
- The poultry industry has both a contractual and legal responsibility to provide a safe and healthy work environment for its employees. The RWDSU intends to ensure that its companies comply with their legal and contractual obligations in this regard.
- Accordingly, facilities must notify the RWDSU, local representative union and workforce immediately when an employee tests positive for COVID-19. The companies need to provide:
- The department(s) and shift(s) worked by the employees testing positive for COVID- 19. This is a continuing request for information if other employees test positive for the COVID-19 virus.
- The names of all employees who worked in those department(s) and shift(s) on days when the COVID-19 positive employees last worked.
- The date or dates last worked by the employees testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
- A number of workers who failed the temperature check and were sent home. These workers should be paid at their regular rate of pay.
In addition to the requested information, the RWDSU is demanding the poultry industry take the following actions in order to protect the health and safety of workers at all poultry facilities:
- Immediately shut down for a minimum of 72 hours the department(s) in which the COVID-19 positive employees worked and clean and sanitize the department in accordance with CDC recommended guidelines. Workers in these departments should be paid at their regular rate of pay during the duration of the cleaning.
- CDC guidelines require that any employee who worked in the same department(s) and shift(s) with the COVID-19 positive employees quarantine for 14 consecutive days. The RWDSU demands that the employees be paid during this period of quarantine at their regular rate of pay.
- Provide proper PPE for all employees including but not limited to gloves, masks, face shields, smocks and other appropriate PPE in order to prevent any transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
- Install Plexiglass shielding between workstations, especially on the deboning lines where poultry companies are currently forcing employees to work shoulder to shoulder without proper PPE.
- Employers should set a schedule to ensure that all frequently touched surfaces are sanitized on a regular basis during the workday.
- As this pandemic grows and wreaks havoc to our states, cities and communities, it takes great courage for workers to leave the safety of their homes to go to work, and in so doing, ensuring continuity of the nation’s food system. All essential workers deserve premium pay. It is absolutely perverse at this time to tie bonuses or additional pay benefits to attendance.
- Furthermore, vulnerable members of the workforce with underlying health conditions or over the age of 60 should be given the choice to take paid leave and not jeopardize their lives at this critical time.
