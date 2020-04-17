UGA gymnastics has sights set on the future

ATHENS, Ga. (WALB) - Many athletes are now in their offseason when they should’ve been in their postseason.
The University of Georgia’s Gymnastics Team was expected to compete in Nationals, but their season was called due to coronavirus.
The UGA Gymdogs were just one meet away from closing out their regular season when the NCAA canceled all spring sports due to coronavirus.
Sterlyn Austin is a sophomore on Georgia’s Gymnastics Team.
Despite these unprecedented challenges, Austin believes they'll come back stronger than before.
“I feel like we’re even more determined now to give it all we have next year. Because we know it was taken away early this season. Like we have to work harder, we have to train harder, we have to be better and we have to give it all we got," said Austin.
She said knowing this sport can be taken away at any time reminds her to cherish every moment.
“I’m going to make sure. I don’t take it for granted because the seniors didn’t have a chance to live that moment. So I’m just going to live in the moment and hopefully I’ll even get the chance to have a Senior Night,” said Austin.
Being a Gymdog is a dream come true for Austin.
The moments when she’s on the floor is what she’s worked for since she was young.
“I have old pictures of me when I was younger with my coaches. They used to be my idols. Then it’s like, ‘Oh, they’re my coaches now.’ I take every day as a blessing and I look around and I’m like, ‘Wow. I’m here at Georgia,'” said Austin.
For now, she said she’s focused on school work, eating healthy, exercising and finding ways to stay connected with her teammates.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.