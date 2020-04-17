Thomas Co. community come together to make 3-D face shields

THOMAS CO., Ga. (WALB) - What started as an effort in Thomas County to help healthcare workers, now volunteers are contributing across the country.
A few teachers with Thomas County Schools took their interest in 3-D printing, and turned it into something that could save lives.
Thomas County Middle School Technology Teacher Ashley Palmer and several other employees already hoped to bring 3-D printing to their school before the COVID-19 outbreak.
Once the virus hit, they saw a need for the masks, and started printing them for nurses and doctors in the community.
Ralph Griffith, Program Chair for the Drafting Technology Program at Southern Regional Tech said he heard about this initiative from his wife, who works for the school system.
“All we were doing is helping them meet the numbers for the prints that they were fulfill the needs,” said Griffith.
Griffith said they have a system going and they continue to print masks whenever they need to.
"They’re getting individuals requesting items. They’ll reach out saying hey how many can you print in a week? They go around, they get a group make sure they can meet the demand. Alright yeah, we can have 1,000 by the end of the week,” said Griffith.
He said even though they aren’t medical professionals, they’re able to help them logistically by providing them with what they’re in need of.
“Our mission is always helping the community. The opportunity to come in and to print 3-D parts to be able to help the war against the virus was kind of neat to be able to contribute,” explained Griffith.
Businesses, other local schools, and community members have been donating materials and helping print masks as well.
According to Thomas County Schools, these masks have been shipped as far as Mississippi.
