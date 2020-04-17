Sylvester police investigate ‘criminal damage’ at local eatery

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester Police are investigating damage to a local restaurant.
There was vandalism at the Old Mexico located on Isabella Street in downtown.
Police say they got a call early Thursday morning about the front door being shattered., and they later found it was broken with a rock.
Police say the power meter was apparently stolen, and there is damage to the telephone wiring.
Police believe whoever did it, never made it inside the building.
LT. Doug Brooks said "nothing missing, nothing seemed to be disturbed. So we don’t think they ever made it inside anyway.”
They are not sure why this business was vandalized.
Lieutenant Brooks says they have not seen an increase or decrease in break-ins since the coronavirus pandemic.
He says they are investigating this as criminal damage to property.
Old Mexico owners declined to comment about the incident, but say they were open Thursday afternoon. If you have any information about this vandalism, call the Sylvester Police Department.
