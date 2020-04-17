My Senior: Seth Nelson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County’s baseball team defied the odds last year and found the Elite Eight, despite being the 4th seed.
This season, they were hoping to prove themselves once again.
And behind home plate, was one of their secret weapons, Seth Nelson.
Seth has been a highly recruited catcher and chose to head to Columbus State in the Fall.
He was the first catcher to ever be featured on the cover on ITG Next magazine.
Seth spoke about what it means to be a part of a baseball powerhouse, and why he chose the Cougars.
“It means the world to me," said Nelson. "It’s the best of both worlds. Getting recognized by a college like that and having the opportunity to continue my baseball and athletic career and academic career. It being so close to home is a blessing for me and my family.”
The Cougars won the College World Series in 2002.
And Seth hopes to help Columbus State get back to those days.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.