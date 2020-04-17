'Sew Happy to Help’: From making upholstery to PPE

COOLIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A manufacturing plant in Coolidge is changing their day-to-day operations to help our healthcare workers.
Aaron’s Woodhaven Furniture Factory started its initiative, “Sew Happy to Help.”
Instead of furniture, the factory has been making personal protective equipment.
They’ve donated masks, sheets and gowns to medical centers.
Aaron’s partnered with Pruitt Health to donate this gear over the next few weeks.
John Robinson, CEO of Aaron’s, said they saw how hard coronavirus hit in Albany...so close to one of their plants.
“How proud I am of the team members down at Woodhaven for being so agile and figuring out a way. I mean we’re making upholstery for furniture, and now we’re making masks for healthcare workers, and that’s happened in about 10 days," said Robinson.
Robinson said they’re trying to double the already 1,500 masks they make a day.
They’re also looking into providing hospital gowns, bedding, and mattresses.
He knew Pruitt Health was in a tough position, so they reached out to help them.
CEO Neil Pruitt said you can never be prepared when something like this hits one of their centers.
“And we started talking about the real crisis we’re having with finding PPE, so what those masks allow us to do is extend the useful life of personal protective equipment and it’s really vital for our caregivers. They put them over their N-95 masks. It actually extends the life of those masks and allows us to care for many more patients,” said Pruitt.
Pruitt said he’s thankful for companies like Aaron’s and what they’re doing to help.
Given this sense of humanity bringing us together, he’s confident in us all defeating this terrible virus.
