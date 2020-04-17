School to host virtual graduation for seniors

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County School System says they’ll host a virtual graduation for their high school seniors.
Principal Boyd Williamson says he’ll announce more about this Monday at 9 a. m. on the school system’s Facebook page.
He says it’s important all students continue their hard work and finish the school year strong.
“Stay strong, keep working hard. We will get through this and good things will happen," said Williamson.
Boyd says students can pick up an entire week of meals on Mondays at the school.
He says they’ll continue the meals until the last day of school.
