Phoebe announces over 1,200 recoveries from COVID-19 in Friday numbers

“We continue to celebrate every win in our battle against COVID-19," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “This week, we were able to discharge a 99-year-old patient who is one of more than 1,200 people in our community who have recovered from this illness. Yesterday, the team in our main emergency center saw nine COVID patients who required hospitalization — the lowest number in a month. And we have seen a 20 percent decline in COVID inpatients in our main hospital in just over a week. However, our intensive care units remain near capacity, and we saw increases in the number of COVID patients at our Sumter and Worth campuses in the last 24 hours. We know this is not the time to let up. The prevalence of COVID-19 remains high throughout southwest Georgia, and we continue to marshal resources and supplies to continue to meet the demand.”