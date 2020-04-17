Moultrie city leaders hang banners to lift people’s spirits

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, new banners went up in downtown Moultrie.
Nearly 50 banners are hung throughout downtown Moultrie.
Each banner has a motivational phrase.
They want to encourage people to stay and shop in Moultrie.
The banners read ‘Shop Moultrie’, ‘Dine Moultrie’, ‘Live Moultrie’ and ‘Stay Moultrie’.
City leaders said they hope this brightens downtown and lifts people’s spirits.
Downtown Economic Development Director, Amy Johnson, said it’s more important than ever to support local businesses.
Johnson said this is another way to show Moultrie’s unity during this time.
“We just want to remind people during this pandemic things might be different now, but we still have to support each other and certainly support our local businesses in any way that we can,” said Johnson.
Johnson believes the messages on the banners should be exercised year-round.
She said these banners will be up for the foreseeable future.
