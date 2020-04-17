Man charged after spitting on Valdosta officers, claimed he had COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing several charges after he claimed to have COVID-19 and spat on Valdosta police officers Wednesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Police said they responded to a shoplifting call around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Troup Street.
When officers arrived, they found and detained the suspect, Antonio McGee, 43, of Valdosta.
VPD said officers determined that McGee had stolen a beer from the store and they began walking him to their patrol car.
At that point, officers said McGee told them had the coronavirus and began spitting on the officers telling them, “they were going to die.”
McGee is now facing the following charges:
- Theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Simple battery against a police officer (misdemeanor)
- Simple battery against a police officer (misdemeanor)
- Simple battery against a police officer (misdemeanor)
- Terroristic threats and acts (felony)
- Obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
“Our department has taken measures to determine if McGee is infected with COVID-19. We have also taken steps to ensure our officers’ health has not been compromised. The offender’s actions towards our officers is uncalled for.” said Lt. Scottie Johns with VPD.
McGee was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.