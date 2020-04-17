LifeSouth Community Centers collecting plasma for COVID-19 patients

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -LifeSouth Community Blood Center is in desperate need of the public’s health for blood donations from COVID-19 patients who have recovered.
LifeSouth says their plasma contains antibodies that can be used to help those who are still ill.
Donors must meet certain requirements from the FDA in order to donate:
- You must have a positive test by blood or nasal swab.
- If it’s been 14 to 28 days symptoms free, you need a negative test result for proof.
- After 28 days of showing no symptoms, no additional negative tests are needed.
“We’re waiting on a vaccine and other treatments, this is maybe one of the only things we can actively do at this point to help these patients. So it’s really important and we are really glad to be a part of it," said Dr. Chris Lough Vive President of Medical Services at LifeSouth.
With just one donation, up to three patients can be treated. Dr. Lough said a lot of people haven’t qualified due to the lack of testing since it’s only being done on those who have symptoms.
LifeSouth is in the process of building the capability to run an anti-body test themselves in the house. They are also working with hospitals in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia to recruit recovered patients.
If you’re interested in donating you can email them at medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call (352) 224-1600.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.