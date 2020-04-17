Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Stay-home orders change in two North Carolina counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two of North Carolina’s largest counties are modifying stay-home orders meant to curb COVID-19. Wake County, which includes Raleigh, announced Thursday it’s extending its stay-home order through April 30 while allowing more retail businesses to operate if they can provide delivery or curbside pickup for customers. Guilford County announced it will allow its stay-home order to expire, though residents will still be covered under Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide order with similar provisions. The statewide order remains through the end of April. Late Thursday, state officials reported eight staff members and some 80 inmates have tested positive for the virus at a prison in Goldsboro.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICKEN PROCESSOR
Sales of chicken by processor causes traffic jam at one site
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sales of chicken products by a North Carolina-based processor directly to the public as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak led to a traffic jam at the State Farmers Market. News sources report buyers driving up to the House of Raeford sale on Thursday backed up Raleigh's Centennial Parkway and Lake Wheeler Road, which is the access to the farmers market from Interstate 40. State Department of Transportation personnel closed the Lake Wheeler Road exit off the interstate and detoured traffic around the area. House of Raeford is selling chicken in North Carolina and three other states. More sales are scheduled for Friday.
DEPUTY-FATAL SHOOTING
North Carolina sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says a suspect in a shooting has been shot and killed by a deputy after he fired at him and other deputies. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that as deputies responded to a call in Hubert that a man was destroying property at a home on Wednesday, they learned a 17-year-old had been shot at a neighboring house. The sheriff's office says deputies located 33-year-old Tony Michael Clements, who fired at the deputies before they returned fire. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, and the deputy involved has been placed in administrative leave.
MONK SEAL VIDEO
Hawaii visitor pays fines, apologizes for slapping monk seal
HONOLULU (AP) — The attorney for a man who slapped a Hawaiian monk seal while visiting Oahu has issued an apology on behalf of his client, who has paid fines issued by federal and state agencies. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported an attorney in North Carolina says the man paid the fines following an investigation of a video shared on social media. The video shows a man approaching a monk seal from behind and slapping its hindquarters, which is a violation of the Endangered Species Act. The attorney did not disclose the amount paid and says he advised his client to remain anonymous.
COLLEGE SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA
UNC Charlotte to hold online remembrance of fatal shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The anniversary of the shooting deaths of two North Carolina university students will be observed with an online service because of the coronavirus mandate to stay at home. UNC Charlotte says on its webpage that it will mark the shooting last April 30 with “United: A Remembrance Program,” to pay tribute to Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, the two students who were killed when a gunman opened fire in a classroom. The event will also honor all the students who were in the classroom that day. Trystan Andrew Terrell pleaded guilty last September to charges stemming from the shooting.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRPORTS
North Carolina airports to get $283 million in COVID-19 aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 70 North Carolina airports have received nearly $284 million in federal aid to help with their response to the COVID-19 outbreak. U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced Tuesday the Federal Aviation Administration will award the money to 72 airports as part of the Trump administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program. The program is aimed at providing relief to U.S. families, workers, and businesses. A news release from the FAA said the money will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Cooper sets route to ease restrictions, warns of new normal
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has set in place the route that North Carolina must take before movement and commerce restrictions due to COVID-19 can ease. Cooper said on Wednesday that the state will need more widespread testing, extensive efforts to track down people in contact with the sick and slowed case and hospital rates. Cooper must decide soon what to do with a stay-at-home order that expires April 29. He also warned that improvements would be incremental and described a “new normal” in which restaurants must be partially-full and fans prohibited from concerts and sporting events.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEASHELLS
Multitudes of uncollected seashells in N.C. amid tourist ban
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — The lack of tourists in North Carolina’s Outer Banks during the coronavirus pandemic has been creating large piles of uncollected seashells. A Facebook video posted Monday by the Cape Lookout National Seashore shows a multitude of colorful shells spread out across the beach as waves splash over them. The Charlotte Observer reports that while park facilities are closed, both Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras national seashores in the Outer Banks are open to residents. The shells remain uncollected since visitors tend to gather them during the springtime.